Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Advice on reselling your unwanted items

U.S. resale market worth over $39 Billion in 2022
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A lucky thrift store shopper recently resold a vase purchased for $3.99 for $107,000, realizing the dream of turning one person’s trash into another’s treasure.

People looking to clear clutter from their homes by selling their unwanted items may also be able to profit off their discards. But to maximize potential, a little research can go a long way, according to NerdWallet.

They shared several tips for selling personal items:

Steamer trunks, antique sewing machines, Persian rugs, old books and silver-plated objects might seem rare and costly – but they typically aren’t.

Sellers with unknown or interesting items may want to get an expert opinion. They can contact the American Society of Appraisers or the International Society of Appraisers.

Visit auction sites like eBay to see what similar items have sold for.

For China, sterling silver flatware or crystal, try a resale company such as Replacements Ltd. – a tableware retailer that makes purchases through an online process.

Books collecting dust can be sold on sites like Biblio.com – a marketplace for rare, out-of-print and collectible books.

Lastly, don’t discount sites like Craigslist, Nextdoor and Facebook Marketplace where items can be sold locally.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
Police in East Longmeadow responded to a car crash on Friday night.
1 dead, after car submerges in water near Parker Street in East Longmeadow
Santa Claus came to town on this Christmas Day to help those in need
Springfield couple gives back to those in need on Christmas day in Holyoke
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year
A man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after the vehicle he was driving...
Mass. State trooper struck after conducting traffic stop in West Bridgewater

Latest News

Massachusetts State Police
2 dead, following collision involving wrong-way drunk driver on Christmas Day in Somerset
Advice on selling your unwanted items
This December, federal authorities reported a seven-day average of more than 9,600 migrant...
Migrant crisis puts pressure on border officials
Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after...
ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest after police recover Glock switch, drugs in Springfield