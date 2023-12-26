Surprise Squad
Baby abandoned in trash bin rushed to hospital in serious condition

Honolulu police have opened a child abandonment case after a Kahala resident saved a newborn baby from the trash Saturday night, Honolulu EMS said.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:02 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Police in Hawaii have opened a child abandonment case after a good Samaritan saved a newborn from the trash.

Officials with Honolulu EMS say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. KHNL reports that a Kahala resident heard an unknown woman screaming outside his home and called 911 after realizing she was giving birth.

Police say the man found a newborn girl in a trash bin after seeing the woman walk away from the scene.

The baby was taken in serious condition to Kapiolani Medical Center.

“Hearing about it is heartbreaking, really,” resident Christen Tominaga said. “Just knowing that that’s a helpless little one, but I’m glad somebody found the baby. Hopefully, it’s getting all the care and love it needs right now.”

No arrests have been made in the case.

Hawaii’s Child Welfare Services hotline is a source for assistance whenever there is a concern about a child’s safety, including situations where a parent may feel overwhelmed about caring for a child.

The agency said that the holidays can be a stressful time for some, and reaching out for support is encouraged and not something to be ashamed of.

Child Welfare Services has resources that are available 24 hours a day, sevem days a week. To report suspected child abuse and/or neglect, call 1-888-380-3088.

