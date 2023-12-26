Surprise Squad
Car crash on I-90 eastbound in Palmer causes traffic delays

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Robin Stockler and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Traffic delays on the Mass. Pike as crews are responding to a crash on the I-90 eastbound side on Tuesday morning.

Our Western Mass News crews, captured this video of the scene as they happened to be traveling in the area at the time.

It appears from this video, one car was involved where the incident happened just before exit 63, which is the Palmer, Ware exit.

The right lane is shut down as of right now and traffic is reportedly backed up to the Wilbraham area.

No word on any injuries or how long crews expect to be on scene.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

