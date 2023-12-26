Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in Orange on Christmas Day

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Orange responded to a 3-alarm fire on James Street Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

They were seen breaking into the front of the home and a portion of the side of the home was charred from the flames.

So far, no word yet on any injuries or what caused the fire.

We have reached out to the Orange Fire Department, and they say an update is expected later this morning.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

