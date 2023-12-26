Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Crews respond to 3-alarm fire in Orange on Christmas Day

So far, no word yet on any injuries.
By Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Orange responded to a 3-alarm fire on James Street Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m.

They were seen breaking into the front of the home and a portion of the side of the home was charred from the flames.

So far, no word yet on any injuries or what caused the fire.

We have reached out to the Orange Fire Department, and they say an update is expected later this morning.

Western Mass News will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
Police in East Longmeadow responded to a car crash on Friday night.
1 dead, after car submerges in water near Parker Street in East Longmeadow
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
A man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after the vehicle he was driving...
Mass. State trooper struck after conducting traffic stop in West Bridgewater
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year

Latest News

Crews in Orange responded to a 3-alarm fire
Crews in Orange responded to a 3-alarm fire
The Springfield Open Food Pantry offered holiday meals on Christmas
Springfield Open Food Pantry offered holiday meals on Christmas Day
Santa Claus came to town on this Christmas Day to help those in need
Springfield couple gives back to those in need on Christmas day in Holyoke
Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield, MA
Bright Nights open to visitors for the holidays