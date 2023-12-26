Dense fog forces drivers to take extra precautions on major roadways

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Dense fog on Tuesday morning caused drivers to be extra cautious on commute.

Traffic was moving smoothly along the Mass Pike in both directions for much of Tuesday morning despite dense fog causing low visibility.

While these kinds of conditions can cause worry for drivers, Lynda Bablin, who is visiting the commonwealth from Florida, told Western Mass News she and her husband had not faced any issues while on the way to South Grafton.

“It looks worse than it really is,” said Bablin. “At driving level, it’s not bad. It doesn’t inhibit any of your visibility. Obviously, on the higher levels, it’s there.”

Since Christmas night, all of the area and parts of surrounding states dealt with a dense fog advisory. The foggy conditions were so bad, you could not see a single thing from a half mile away.

We spoke with First Alert Meteorologist Liam Murphy about why this was happening.

“When the temperatures run mild, overnight especially, then yes, we can see dense fog like that,” explained Murphy. “All the way out to Boston, all the way down to Connecticut. So we had some pretty widespread fog across the area.”

Some of the fog looked like just outside our Western Mass News studios and while driving on Liberty Street was no problem for drivers, trees and buildings were not clearly seen.

In Ludlow, drivers were going about their business. Bablin, however, did notice some cars without their lights on and said drivers should be very cautious.

“They haven’t had lights on at all, whether it would be fog lights or anything that would show a tail light,” noted Bablin. “Just slow down. Take your time and pretend that there are deer on the side of the road ready to jump out at you at every moment, and just be ready to react.”

Murphy agreed, especially since it is likely another dense fog advisory could be in effect this week with showers on the way.

“We are expecting to see some more fog developing overnight going into Wednesday morning,” added Murphy. “As the mild trend continues, we will continue to see fog for a little while until we return closer to where we should be for this time of year.”

Drivers are also advised to always turn on their fog lights when driving in these types of conditions.

