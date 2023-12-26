Getting Answers: Respiratory illnesses continue to surge amid holiday gatherings

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Family gatherings and holiday parties have now come and gone but there’s one thing many people are still dealing with this holiday season, winter illnesses.

Whether it’s a cold, the flu, or COVID-19, we’re getting answers on what local doctors are seeing as we enter the final week of the year.

Respiratory viruses have been surging over the last few weeks around Western Massachusetts, with respiratory syncytial virus, in particular, causing many visits to doctor’s offices as autumn settled in. While cases of RSV are slowing down, doctors told us they’re getting many calls for several common winter viruses.

“Definitely seeing more influenza-flu and COVID,” explained Dr. Kelley. “I was on call this past weekend, I got three or four phone calls from families with kids with positive COVID home tests, they were doing okay.”

Dr. John Kelley, a pediatrician with Redwood Pediatrics told Western Mass News, that his office is also finding more positive results for the flu.

With families getting together for the holidays, and in general being inside this time of year, it’s a prime environment for the spread of COVID and other respiratory viruses.

Dr. Kelley told us if you’re not feeling well, the usual advice still applies.

“If you’re sick, cough, runny nose, try not to attend large gatherings, think about wearing a mask if you have to go,” added Dr. Kelley.

For stronger protection, another precaution is to get vaccinated, for COVID and the flu which we’re seeing an uptick in around Western Mass. right now.

Dr. Kelley said while the vaccine doesn’t guarantee you won’t catch the virus, it does reduce the risk of serious illness. Those vaccines are readily available, but the RSV vaccine is limited. If you or your loved ones are at high risk, you’re urged to talk to your doctor about your options.

If you do get sick, getting tested is a good idea. The Centers for Disease Control and Protection said for many ailments, including flu, early diagnosis and treatment can prevent symptoms from getting worse, and turning into a more serious illness.

