‘It’s about unity’: Communities come together to kick off first day of Kwanzaa

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Tuesday marks the first day of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa and we’re taking a look at some of the festivities in the area.

The first day of Kwanzaa kicked off on Tuesday, and here in Chicopee celebrations got underway in front of city hall.

This is the city’s second annual Kwanzaa flag-raising event, organized by the Springfield city-wide Kwanzaa celebration committee.

“So, the reason why we decided to put this whole event together is that we wanted to bring awareness, education, and community around Kwanzaa to help the Chicopee residents understand that if they do celebrate Kwanzaa this city is recognizing that,” expressed Ayanna Crawford, president of Kwanzaa Collective.

Kwanzaa is a time for families and communities to come together, remember the past, and celebrate African American culture.

“Today is about unity and I think unity is really something that is super important to our city as our diversity continues to grow, we want to make sure that everyone here is unified and feels welcome,” said Chicopee Mayor Vieau.

Tuesday’s ceremony included inspiring speeches, food, musical performances, and a chance to meet and mingle with others in the community.

“Coming together is a big, big thing,” added Trevor Pitts, a Springfield drummer. “Connecting diverse backgrounds and Kwanzaa is a great celebration, learning, and family and it also connects the different cultures as well.”

The secular holiday is observed the day after Christmas through January 1. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa has a specific meaning and purpose to focus on.

“Celebrate Kwanzaa for the next seven days, definitely do your research, find out what it’s about,” said Chloe Soto, Communications and Special Projects Manager for city of Chicopee. “I think often times people think this isn’t for me until you research it then you’re like oh I can relate to this. This is for me.”

