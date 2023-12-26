‘Its so unfortunate’: Neighbor recalls moments of blazing multi-family home on Christmas Day

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re speaking with a neighbor after a Christmas Day fire in Orange claimed the lives of two dogs and displaced two families.

Western Mass News spoke with a man who lives and works near Jones Street, where fire broke out on Monday afternoon.

“The flames, the flames were—luckily, they were put out in a quick amount of time,” said Anthony Ludwig of Orange. “So, the whole building didn’t catch on fire.”

Anthony Ludwig told us on Tuesday about the fire at a multi-family house on Jones Street the day before around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Ludwig, who lives in the area and works directly behind the house, shared a video of flames blazing through the house with smoke quickly making its way through every floor of the building.

“A lot of fires coming around recently,” noted Ludwig. “So, it’s unfortunate. But things do happen, of course.”

The Orange Fire Department called for a three alarm fire response, with all on duty and off duty firefighters on scene. As well as other crews from Warwick, Athol, and nearby towns, also offering help.

Our Western Mass News cameras captured the devastation left behind on Tuesday. Two apartments in the house, now both inhabitable.

“It’s tough that it happened on Christmas Day,” expressed Ludwig. “But a lot of the community has come together to really show their support. The Salvation Army and people fundraising. I’m in Orange out and about; it’s like a local Facebook group, you know, and everyone is showing up their support in any way that they can.”

Orange Fire Chief James Young spoke with us and said all occupants were outside and safe when firefighters arrived on scene, although one had to be taken to Athol Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

But he told us the quick moving fire made it a challenge for firefighters to get under control.

“It was a labor-intensive fire because of what we refer to as balloon frame construction; void spaces in the walls allowed the fire to spread in between the floors, and we were chasing hot spots for quite a while,” explained Fire Chief Young. “A couple of hours.”

Young also said that firefighters were able to rescue two dogs, but sadly, two others died in the fire. One firefighter was also treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

Chief Young told us the cause of the fire is under investigation, but they believe it may have started in the kitchen area.

The Salvation Army is now assisting the displaced families.

