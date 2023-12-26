Lingering Fog Tonight and Wednesday, then Rain Moves In

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A dreary weather day across western Mass with fog hanging on tight through pretty much all day here in the Pioneer Valley. Visibility improved in the Berkshires, leading to a warmer day there with areas like North Adams getting into the mid-50s! Temperatures remained cooler in the valley with highs around 40.

Fog continues to linger this evening and tonight, possibly returning to ground level as dense fog. Showers are possible across the Berkshires and into western Franklin County, which may keep denser fog at bay, but it should get quite soupy in the CT River Valley again. Temperatures fall into the 30s, but most stay above freezing.

Wednesday will feature fog in the morning and an increasing threat for rain as the day goes on. Showers continue in the Berkshires and eventually move east into the valley by the afternoon. Overcast and seasonably warm with highs climbing into the middle and upper 40s. Wind remains light out of the south. Showers become a steadier rain by the evening and rain may be heavy at times Wednesday night into early Thursday.

A potent storm system that has been crossing the country over the last few days will reach the eastern US Wednesday evening. Low pressure moving up the coast will bring a soaking rain Wednesday night through Thursday morning with many likely picking up around an inch. The low lingers offshore, keeping occasional showers around Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Temperatures begin quite warm for late-December but will gradually get closer to normal through Saturday. The last bit of moisture Saturday could fall as a light, scattered wintry mix of rain and snow, but little to no impact is expected for now.

Drier and more seasonable weather returns for New Years Eve and Day. New Years Eve looks dry and chilly with temperatures falling into the 20s.

