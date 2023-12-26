Local expert discusses improving your finances in the new year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we near the end of 2024, we’re taking a look at common resolutions and we’re focusing on improving your finances and how to get them back in line after a busy spending season.

Western Mass News got to the bottom line after speaking with an expert.

“Unfortunately not a lot of people do a good job saving, they get themselves into debt unfortunately and that’s a difficult thing to dig yourself out when you get yourself into debt,” said Jim Furlong.

Jim Furlong with Edelman Financial Engines told Western Mass News the process of getting your finances under control doesn’t have to be daunting and he said the first step is finding the right person to make sense of the growing cents.

“The first thing I’d do is find a person you trust, and it doesn’t have to be me,” explained Furlong. “If you get a bad feeling about something in your gut… if something doesn’t sound right or something seems too good to be true… it probably is.”

Paying off debt is the second-most popular lifestyle change people like to make entering the new year. According to a 2024 Forbes health poll, 38% of resolutioners have “improving finances” at the top of their list.

“I am a little shocked to hear stuff like that… it seems like sometimes finances get put on the backseat,” noted Furlong. “So that’s what we kind of try to do. We help people put it on the forefront because a lot of times it’s not a top priority for people.”

For those staring down credit card debt after the holidays, Furlong has advice that can level that balance.

“If you’re paying off credit cards, you should always pay off the largest one first,” advised Furlong. “So if you’re paying 22% and you have one at 18%, you have one at 15%. You should focus completely on the 22% and get that to zero, then you go to the next one, then you go to the next one.”

If you see yourself climbing out of debt, only to regain it… he has a simple fix, but might come with a big mental hurdle.

“You always need a credit card for emergency, but start paying cash because when you start reaching into your pocket and paying $28 or $58 or whatever the dollar amount, it hurts a lot more and it’s right in your face,” added Furlong. “When you swipe a card, you don’t feel it, you see it a month later.”

For younger adults, furlong recommends maxing out contributions to your 401k or an Ira.

This lowers your taxed amount and if you’re able to budget around immediate contributions, he says you’ll be better in the long run.

“It comes right out of your paycheck,” said Furlong. “You don’t see it. And by the way, for someone that is thirty or looking to retire down the road, you should be as aggressive as possible. You’ve got nothing to lose. You’re not taking that money out last month, you’re not taking that money out two years from now so it’s real critical that when you have a 401k, that you get some guidance to get the most aggressive funds that are available within it because I think it’s in your best interest to do it.”

