Massachusetts legislator addresses ongoing migrant shelter crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Amidst the current migrant crisis in the bay state, shelters in the region are also starting to see the growing need for those seeking a warm bed during the winter months. We’re getting answers on the current situation and what one local lawmaker says needs to happen now.

Migrant shelters across our region are already overflowing with migrant families. The state legislature hopes the $250 million included in their latest budget can help migrants get out of the emergency assistance placement program and get on their own two feet.

Taking a look at the latest numbers from the commonwealth shelter system just over 7,500 families are currently enrolled in the states emergency shelter system as of December 22. That number is right up against the cap imposed by Governor Maura Healey this past fall.

The numbers released last week by Healey’s Administration we can see how many of those families are staying in Western Massachusetts, some of the places that have taken on the most migrants include, Springfield, West Springfield, Holyoke, Hadley and Greenfield.

State Senator John Velis told Western Mass News he anticipates the current homeless population combined with the migrant crisis could create issues for shelters as more people seek a warm bed in the cold winter months.

“The status quo is unsustainable,” said Senator Velis. “We just don’t have the money to do this indefinitely without a serious cost to the other programs that are in this commonwealth right now.”

Last month, the state legislature passed a budget that provided $250 million to fund programs for migrants seeking support. Senator Velis, takes us through how these provisions may help migrants get out of the shelter system and into a home.

“The resettlement agencies, the organizations for the migrant population, and those organizations do great work, we need to continue to do that even in times when we don’t have this migrant crisis, they have just done really really good things,” expressed Senator Velis. “Personally speaking, they were very helpful to my linguist who I served with in Afghanistan.”

Velis adds, Governor Healey estimated funding the migrant crisis would cost the state $900 million in the next fiscal year. He’s calling for state leaders to find ways to solve this issue before it turns into a bay state budget crisis.

“We do not have the money to do that,” added Senator Velis. “We just do not, period, end of story. So, we need to have some really hard discussions and I think for any lawmaker, that is the most important conversation that we need to have beginning next week, beginning now.”

