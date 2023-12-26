New Year’s resolutions: staying fit for 2024

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As the year winds down, Western Mass News is looking at popular resolutions to start 2024.

The final week of the year means it’s crunch time, so Western Mass News spoke with a physical trainer to learn more about the first step for popular fitness goals.

“You’re going to be so happy because of the empowerment and the increased strength or cardio, just being healthier, being more energized,” said One on One Fitness owner Pete Samberg. “It’s awesome to watch.”

Samberg has been in the fitness industry for over two decades, with a front row seat to so many fitness transformations. He is the perfect expert to help lift the weight off your shoulders of a hefty resolution.

According to Forbes, 48% of Americans will have improved fitness at the top of their New Year’s resolution list and it’s something Samberg has seen in western Massachusetts for 20 years.

Samberg: “Every year!”

Reporter: “What’re your thoughts about that?”

Samberg: “I love it, but I hate it at the same time because, obviously, I would love for everybody to be healthy and their resolutions be, ‘be healthy all year,’ but it is nice that people are conscious. They want to be healthier.”

Samberg told Western Mass News that this is the perfect opportunity to get back on track, but success starts with a clear plan.

“What’re their goals? They have to know their goals, and what you need to do, if you want to know what you need to do,” he said. “So, sitting down with somebody, just like we are now, asking a lot of questions, what they want to do and why they want to reach that goal, it’s important to know.”

The International Health, Racquet and Sportsclub Association, a health club organization, says gym registrations spiked to 12% in January 2020. The rest of the data shows t 8.4% for the remaining 11 months, so what’s the best way of navigating a busy weight room or cardio section?

“You won’t regret it, that’s what I always tell everybody,” said Samberg. “It’s the hardest thing sometimes, calling us and making that appointment to come in, but once you get in here and after that first workout, it’s going to be the best thing you ever did.”

Even if a physical trainer isn’t in the budget for long-term fitness goals, Samberg recommends working with one for just a few weeks to get yourself acclimated and set out on the right track.

“I want you to know what you’re doing when you get in there, but starting slow is a huge thing,” he told us. “Too many people try to do too much too fast and that can get you to overtrain, and you are not going to want to come back or that can get you frustrated, so going slow will keep you in it for the long run.”

If you choose to have help on your fitness journey, it is important to know your information is coming from the right places.

“That’s why I always try to warn people, even if it’s not online, it’s in person, just because somebody looks good, doesn’t mean they have the tools to teach you to be healthier,” Samberg said. “It’s important to know what their background is, what their experience is. I always try to tell clients: learn from people that are educated and are in the same niche of the goals you want to hit.”

On day two of our resolutions, we’re trading in fitness for finances to teach you how to balance the budget for the new year.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.