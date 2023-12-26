Police: 1 arrested, after police seize large-capacity gun in Holyoke

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield and Holyoke Police teamed up Friday to take large-capacity gun off the streets.

According to the Springfield Police Department, they’ve been investigating 18-year-old Josetto Johnson of Holyoke for months for illegal possession of firearms.

On Friday, they executed a search warrant on his Linden Street home in Holyoke where they seized this gun which was loaded and additional ammunition.

Johnson was arrested in his home and now faces the following firearm charges:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card (Two Counts)

Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm

