Police: 1 arrested, after police seize large-capacity gun in Holyoke

Springfield and Holyoke Police teamed up Friday to take large-capacity gun off the streets.
Springfield and Holyoke Police teamed up Friday to take large-capacity gun off the streets.(Springfield Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield and Holyoke Police teamed up Friday to take large-capacity gun off the streets.

According to the Springfield Police Department, they’ve been investigating 18-year-old Josetto Johnson of Holyoke for months for illegal possession of firearms.

On Friday, they executed a search warrant on his Linden Street home in Holyoke where they seized this gun which was loaded and additional ammunition.

Johnson was arrested in his home and now faces the following firearm charges:

  • Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card
  • Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card (Two Counts)
  • Improper Storage of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

