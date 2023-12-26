Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest after police recover Glock switch, drugs in Springfield

Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after...
Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after responding to a ShotSpotter activation on Page Boulevard on Saturday.(Springfield Police Department)
By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after responding to a ShotSpotter activation on Page Boulevard on Saturday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred on December 23 around 1:30 a.m. when officers arrived they saw 37-year-old Jesus Ramos-Santana of Springfield, standing where the ShotSpotter activation was mapping.

Then, Ramos-Santana saw a police presence, he got into a car and initially complied with police commands but then attempted to run away.

But, eventually he was detained.

During a search of his car, officers recovered 730 bags of heroin, more than $27,000 in cash, crack-cocaine, ammunition and a Glock switch.

Ramos-Santana is now facing the following charges:

  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug
  • Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
Police in East Longmeadow responded to a car crash on Friday night.
1 dead, after car submerges in water near Parker Street in East Longmeadow
Santa Claus came to town on this Christmas Day to help those in need
Springfield couple gives back to those in need on Christmas day in Holyoke
FILE - Comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence," at Metrograph on...
Several of Pete Davidson’s comedy shows have been canceled through the new year
A man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after the vehicle he was driving...
Mass. State trooper struck after conducting traffic stop in West Bridgewater

Latest News

Massachusetts State Police
2 dead, following collision involving wrong-way drunk driver on Christmas Day in Somerset
Family gatherings and holiday parties have now come and gone but there’s one thing many people...
Getting Answers: Respiratory illnesses continue to surge amid holiday gatherings
Kwanzaa
‘It’s about unity’: Communities come together to kick off first day of Kwanzaa
Springfield and Holyoke Police teamed up Friday to take large-capacity gun off the streets.
Police: 1 arrested, after police seize large-capacity gun in Holyoke