ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest after police recover Glock switch, drugs in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after responding to a ShotSpotter activation on Page Boulevard on Saturday.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the incident occurred on December 23 around 1:30 a.m. when officers arrived they saw 37-year-old Jesus Ramos-Santana of Springfield, standing where the ShotSpotter activation was mapping.

Then, Ramos-Santana saw a police presence, he got into a car and initially complied with police commands but then attempted to run away.

But, eventually he was detained.

During a search of his car, officers recovered 730 bags of heroin, more than $27,000 in cash, crack-cocaine, ammunition and a Glock switch.

Ramos-Santana is now facing the following charges:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

