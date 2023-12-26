Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Southampton crews respond to blazing shed on Montgomery Road

File image
File image(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Camelia Reid and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Southampton responded to a fire on Tuesday morning.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, firefighters were deployed to the area of Montgomery Road for reports of a barn fire.

When firefighters arrived they located a shed in the backyard of the home was on fire and the blaze was extinguished quickly.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
Police in East Longmeadow responded to a car crash on Friday night.
1 dead, after car submerges in water near Parker Street in East Longmeadow
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
A man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after the vehicle he was driving...
Mass. State trooper struck after conducting traffic stop in West Bridgewater
Santa Claus came to town on this Christmas Day to help those in need
Springfield couple gives back to those in need on Christmas day in Holyoke

Latest News

Crews in Orange responded to a 3-alarm fire
1 hospitalized, 2 dogs dead following structure fire in Orange
Crews in Orange responded to a 3-alarm fire
Crews in Orange responded to a 3-alarm fire
The Springfield Open Food Pantry offered holiday meals on Christmas
Springfield Open Food Pantry offered holiday meals on Christmas Day
Santa Claus came to town on this Christmas Day to help those in need
Springfield couple gives back to those in need on Christmas day in Holyoke