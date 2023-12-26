Southampton crews respond to blazing shed on Montgomery Road

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Southampton responded to a fire on Tuesday morning.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, firefighters were deployed to the area of Montgomery Road for reports of a barn fire.

When firefighters arrived they located a shed in the backyard of the home was on fire and the blaze was extinguished quickly.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

