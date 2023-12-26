White Bridge in Turner Falls set to close for several weeks due to construction

TURNER FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The White Bridge in Turner Falls will be closed for several weeks.

According to Turner Falls Fire Department, the bridge will be closed daily from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Tuesday morning.

It’s located on 5th Street and bridges the Connecticut River.

The White Bridge will be closed ranging from a few weeks to a couple of months.

The Montague Police Department also ask the public to seek alternate routes when traveling to your destination.

