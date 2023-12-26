Surprise Squad
WWE superstar, Springfield College alumni John Cena to receive NCAA Silver Award

The NCAA announced WWE superstar and Springfield College alum John Cena is one of six...
The NCAA announced WWE superstar and Springfield College alum John Cena is one of six recipients of the 2024 Silver Anniversary awards.(Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for WWE, File)
By Samantha O'Connor and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The NCAA announced WWE superstar and Springfield College alum John Cena is one of six recipients of the 2024 Silver Anniversary awards.

The award has honored award former student-athletes for their outstanding professional achievements over the last 25 years.

Cena served as one of three captains on the 1998 Springfield football team his senior year, that team went and advanced to the Division 3 tournament.

Cena has also received several accolades including multiple all-American and all-star titles and was inducted into the Springfield College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.

Two years later, in 2017 he was honored at the college’s 40 under 40 awards celebration.

Cena will receive his award alongside other former student-athletes like Olympian-level volleyball star Misty-May Treanor at the NCAA convention welcome and awards presentation in Phoenix on January 10.

