Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Zoo Atlanta welcomes its 1st southern white rhinoceros calf on Christmas Eve

Southern white rhinoceros Kiazi, left, gave birth to a calf on Christmas Eve.
Southern white rhinoceros Kiazi, left, gave birth to a calf on Christmas Eve.(Zoo Atlanta)
By Atlanta News First staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Zoo Atlanta is ringing in Christmas with a special delivery — a southern white rhino calf.

The calf, born Sunday night to 22-year-old mother Kiazi and 12-year-old father Mumbles, is the first southern white rhino to be born at the zoo, officials said.

Mumbles met Kiazi, the zoo’s first female southern white rhinoceros, in early 2022. The pair were recommended to breed by the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s White Rhino Species Survival Plan as part of a program to sustain the near-threatened population.

“The Zoo Atlanta family is beyond excited about the birth of Kiazi’s calf. This birth has been long-awaited news for many months. We have had many exciting developments in our rhino population over the past year,” said Raymond B. King, the zoo’s president and CEO. “If there is a special connection that our members and guests can make with Kiazi and her calf, this is a connection that can translate to conservation action.”

King said all rhino species are currently in peril, and the calf will serve as a new ambassador in Atlanta to help the zoo “raise awareness of the status of wild rhinos.”

White rhinoceros pregnancies are some of the longest in the animal kingdom, with an average pregnancy lasting 16 to 18 months. Rhinoceros babies can weigh anywhere from 100 to 150 pounds.

Zoo Atlanta said the rhino calf appears to be healthy and strong and will remain with mother Kiazi before entering the rhino habitat.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab
Police in East Longmeadow responded to a car crash on Friday night.
1 dead, after car submerges in water near Parker Street in East Longmeadow
A 56-year-old woman died after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the road on I-435, after...
Woman hit, killed by truck while inspecting her car after being rear-ended by separate vehicle
A man is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol after the vehicle he was driving...
Mass. State trooper struck after conducting traffic stop in West Bridgewater
Santa Claus came to town on this Christmas Day to help those in need
Springfield couple gives back to those in need on Christmas day in Holyoke

Latest News

FILE - Kamar de los Reyes arrives at an event on Dec. 7, 2012, in Culver City, Calif. De los...
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
A hospital in California makes Christmastime baby births extra special - with festive stockings.
Hospital welcomes Christmas babies to the world with festive stockings
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move toward expanding ground offensive
A hospital in California makes Christmastime baby births extra special - with festive stockings.
Christmas newborns get presented to parents in festive stocking