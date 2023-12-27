Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Animal shelter clears its kennels for the first time in nearly 50 years

For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.
For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.(Adams County SPCA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) – For the first time in nearly 50 years, an animal shelter in Pennsylvania has been emptied.

The Adams County SPCA said in a post on Facebook that the kennels were almost filled two weeks ago but were all adopted out before Christmas.

“This is the first time in 47 YEARS that the Adams County SPCA is empty let alone at Christmas time, it is a true miracle!” the post reads. “To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement!”

According to the post, the animal shelter adopted 598 animals this year and reunited 125 strays with their owners.

With their kennels unoccupied, the shelter plans to pull animals from other shelters in the area in an effort to relieve some of their stress.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Car crash on I-90 eastbound in Palmer causes traffic delays
We’re learning more about a 3-alarm fire that left one person hospitalized and two dogs...
1 hospitalized, 2 pets dead following Orange structure fire on Christmas Day
Family gatherings and holiday parties have now come and gone but there’s one thing many people...
Getting Answers: Respiratory illnesses continue to surge amid holiday gatherings
Police in East Longmeadow responded to a car crash on Friday night.
1 dead, after car submerges in water near Parker Street in East Longmeadow
Santa Claus came to town on this Christmas Day to help those in need
Springfield couple gives back to those in need on Christmas day in Holyoke

Latest News

Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
FILE - Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, a cast member in "Midnight Sun," poses with his...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, is engaged to longtime model girlfriend Abby Champion
The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week
Savanah Soto, 18, and her boyfriend were found dead in a parked car in San Antonio.
‘Very perplexing crime scene.’ Missing pregnant teen and her boyfriend found dead in a car