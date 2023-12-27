Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Danny Masterson sent to state prison to serve sentence for rape convictions, mug shot released

Danny Masterson Mugshot released
Danny Masterson Mugshot released(NBC News Channel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — “That ‘70s Show” actor Danny Masterson has been sent to a California state prison to serve his sentence for two rape convictions.

Authorities said Wednesday that the 47-year-old Masterson has been admitted to North Kern State Prison, and they released his first prison mug shot. The photo shows him wearing orange prison attire, with long hair and a beard.

In June, Masterson was convicted of raping two women in his Los Angeles home in 2003. In September, a judge sentenced him to 30 years to life in prison. His wife, actor Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce in the weeks that followed after a marriage of nearly 12 years.

He had been held in Los Angeles County jail in the months since while post-sentencing hearings were held and issues resolved, including the turnover of all the guns Masterson owned, some of which had to be located.

It will be more than 25 years before Masterson will be eligible for parole.

Masterson’s lawyers said they plan to appeal the conviction.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after...
ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest after police recover Glock switch, drugs in Springfield
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Car crash on I-90 eastbound in Palmer causes traffic delays
Family gatherings and holiday parties have now come and gone but there’s one thing many people...
Getting Answers: Respiratory illnesses continue to surge amid holiday gatherings
Amidst the current migrant crisis in the bay state, shelters in the region are also starting...
Massachusetts legislator addresses ongoing migrant shelter crisis
Massachusetts State Police
2 dead, following collision involving wrong-way drunk driver on Christmas Day in Somerset

Latest News

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office has identified remains found 47 years ago near Lake Mohave...
Authorities identify remains found by hikers nearly 50 years ago in shallow grave
The FDA announced the recall of two different types of Whole Foods fish fillets.
Whole Foods fish fillets recalled due to allergen
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they meet in...
US announces new weapons package for Ukraine, as funds dwindle and Congress is stalled on aid bill
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, shakes hands with U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken...
US delegation is meeting with Mexico’s government for talks on the surge of migrants at the border