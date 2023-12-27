East Longmeadow resident speaks out after recent crashes near guardrail

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns in East Longmeadow after two crashes along the same stretch of road in less than a week, one of them deadly.

The crashes happened in the area of Meadowbrook Road and Parker Street in East Longmeadow. One of them claiming the life of a 28-year-old woman from Enfield, Connecticut.

Police told Western Mass News they are not releasing her name however we spoke to the victim’s friends who grew up with her in East Longmeadow. They describe her as the light in everyone’s life. Meanwhile one local driver told us the area where these crashes happened is dangerous.

“I’m very sorry for what happened to the lady on Friday night very sorry,” expressed Joyce Zimmerman of Hamden.

A holiday tragedy in East Longmeadow, after a fatal car crash took the life of a 28-year-old woman just days before Christmas. According to the East Longmeadow Police Department, officers were on scene around 11 p.m. Friday for reports of a car off the road, submerged in water in the area of Meadowbrook Road and Parker Street.

When officers arrived they found both the driver and one passenger who they confirm was the victim’s fiancé. They were both taken to the hospital where the driver died early Saturday morning.

Now less than a week later another crash took place in the exact same area Tuesday night. Luckily this time no one was injured, however one local driver we spoke to said she isn’t surprised given where these accidents took place. She told us that over the past 20 years her and her husband have seen this guardrail damaged a number of times.

“They would replace the rail and when he would go back on a Monday this rail would be knocked out again,” added Zimmerman.

She feels something needs to be done to make the area safer.

“I have suggested on Facebook that the DPW put up a flashing sign solar like they have on Chestnut Street,” explained Zimmerman.

East Longmeadow Police confirm to us a previous crash took place at the end of October damaging the guardrail which had not yet been replaced ahead of Friday’s fatal crash.

“We had seen what looked like it had been struck, maybe even a construction truck for the damage that was one it pushed back and caused what had happened I’m assuming,” said Zimmerman.

Western Mass News reached out to the East Longmeadow Department of Public Works multiple times on Wednesday for comment but did not hear back.

Meanwhile the town’s police department told us both crashes are still under investigation.

