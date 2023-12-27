Here’s how you can stay safe on roadways for New Year’s Eve

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A few days away from ushering in 2024, but we want to make sure everyone gets into the new year safely. We’re taking a look at how local residents can enjoy the holiday, while also keeping our highways and roads safe.

If you’re planning to watch the ball drop from a bar or restaurant rather than your couch, you may want to listen a bit closer. Western Mass News spoke with several outlets hoping to make sure you ring in the new year responsibly.

Starting with state’s Department of Transportation, they’ve put out a statement urging residents traveling throughout the new years holiday,

“Minimize distractions by turning off or putting away cellphones, traveling the posted speed limit, driving sober and devoting full attention to what is ahead on the road. MassDOT encourages travelers to make an extra effort to be courteous on the roads and report to law enforcement any reckless driving.”

Ride-sharing app, Uber, also chiming in tonight on road safety during the upcoming holiday and provided us with a statement saying in part:

“There is never an excuse to get behind the wheel while impaired and this holiday season, we encourage everyone to plan ahead if they intend on drinking and use alternate transportation - like Uber - to get them to and from their celebrations.”

If you’re planning to use a third-party riding app, uber has several tips to ensure you end up in the right vehicle.

Confirm your pickup location

Message your driver

Check your ride: verify the details of the car

Share your trip with others

There’s one other way, if you did drive to begin the night and end up feeling uncomfortable hitting the roads when you’re head out, you could also get your car towed.

We spoke with Stephen Gonneville, he’s the general manager with Interstate Towing.

“The biggest thing I stress to people is try to slow down, move over, pay attention to your surroundings,” said Gonneville. “If you feel that you’ve had too much and you need a tow home, or call for a ride, please heed those warnings and drive safely. If you do see a tow truck out working that evening or any evening, and the lights are flashing and we’re out trying to hook up a car, please heed the warnings follow the law, slow down and move over, our lives depend on it.”

