Local restaurants discuss safety measures during New Year’s celebrations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Christmas is behind us and all eyes are on welcoming in the new year with friends and loved ones and we’re getting answers from a couple of local restaurants in the area already preparing for those large crowds.

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024.

“If this is not a safe business, it’s not a business at all,” said Jordan Benoit.

Four days away from the ball drop, there’s one common concern, how to keep everyone safe during the upcoming New Year’s holiday.

Western Mass News headed to the Dugout in Chicopee and caught up with general manager Jordan Benoit to find out what’s being done to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I think that we have a duty to the immediate community and Chicopee’s over 50,000 people to maintain a drinking culture that no one’s being overserved, there’s adequate rides home for people, Uber, Lyft, what have you,” added Benoit.

They’re taking it a step further food will be available throughout the night.

“We will be putting out free appetizers and hors d ‘overs for our customers,” noted Benoit.

They’re not alone, from Chicopee to Springfield, Nathan Bills is preparing their staff for crowded night.

“So 100% of our staff is tip-certified, which means they are professionally trained to see the signs of overserving and intoxication, so all of our bartenders are certified in that; and then we have a floor manager who around making sure they’re doing their job criteria, and then we’ll have bouncers on as well to watch the door to make sure people aren’t coming in intoxicated,” explained Joseph Sullivan, co-owner of Nathan Bills Restaurant.

Now, Joe added that if a person shows up intoxicated, even if they aren’t a customer, they’ll help that person get home safely.

If you’re planning to head out with your friends and family and don’t want to drive, we’re hearing from ride-sharing app Uber who told us if you’re planning to use an app like Uber make sure you…

Confirm your pickup location

Message your driver

Check your ride: verify the details of the car

share your trip with others

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.