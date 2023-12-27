Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Local restaurants discuss safety measures during New Year’s celebrations

By Wesley Days, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Christmas is behind us and all eyes are on welcoming in the new year with friends and loved ones and we’re getting answers from a couple of local restaurants in the area already preparing for those large crowds.

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024.

“If this is not a safe business, it’s not a business at all,” said Jordan Benoit.

Four days away from the ball drop, there’s one common concern, how to keep everyone safe during the upcoming New Year’s holiday.

Western Mass News headed to the Dugout in Chicopee and caught up with general manager Jordan Benoit to find out what’s being done to ensure everyone’s safety.

“I think that we have a duty to the immediate community and Chicopee’s over 50,000 people to maintain a drinking culture that no one’s being overserved, there’s adequate rides home for people, Uber, Lyft, what have you,” added Benoit.

They’re taking it a step further food will be available throughout the night.

“We will be putting out free appetizers and hors d ‘overs for our customers,” noted Benoit.

They’re not alone, from Chicopee to Springfield, Nathan Bills is preparing their staff for crowded night.

“So 100% of our staff is tip-certified, which means they are professionally trained to see the signs of overserving and intoxication, so all of our bartenders are certified in that; and then we have a floor manager who around making sure they’re doing their job criteria, and then we’ll have bouncers on as well to watch the door to make sure people aren’t coming in intoxicated,” explained Joseph Sullivan, co-owner of Nathan Bills Restaurant.

Now, Joe added that if a person shows up intoxicated, even if they aren’t a customer, they’ll help that person get home safely.

If you’re planning to head out with your friends and family and don’t want to drive, we’re hearing from ride-sharing app Uber who told us if you’re planning to use an app like Uber make sure you…

  • Confirm your pickup location
  • Message your driver
  • Check your ride: verify the details of the car
  • share your trip with others

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after...
ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest after police recover Glock switch, drugs in Springfield
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Car crash on I-90 eastbound in Palmer causes traffic delays
Family gatherings and holiday parties have now come and gone but there’s one thing many people...
Getting Answers: Respiratory illnesses continue to surge amid holiday gatherings
Amidst the current migrant crisis in the bay state, shelters in the region are also starting...
Massachusetts legislator addresses ongoing migrant shelter crisis
Massachusetts State Police
2 dead, following collision involving wrong-way drunk driver on Christmas Day in Somerset

Latest News

Rain moves through overnight, then scattered showers linger through the start of the weekend.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Mayor Domenic Sarno responds to second ghost gun arrest in Springfield
Springfield leaders respond to recent ghost gun arrests
In this month’s Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad, we visited Sumner Avenue School in Springfield...
Surprise Squad honors Springfield educator who goes above and beyond
Concerns in East Longmeadow after two crashes along the same stretch of road in less than a...
East Longmeadow resident speaks out after recent crashes near guardrail