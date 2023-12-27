Surprise Squad
Man arrested, after pointing loaded ghost gun at Springfield officer

By Samantha O'Connor and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man after he pointed a gun at an officer in a Harriet Street apartment overnight.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were conducting a follow-up connected to a domestic assault involving a gun and were looking for 30-year-old Joseph Morales-Dejesus when they received permission to enter the apartment he was staying in.

When officers arrived at the apartment Morales-Dejesus walked into view with a loaded large-capacity ghost gun with an extended magazine in hand.

Police said he pointed it directly at an officer before complying and tossing it away from him.

Morales-Dejesus was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

  • Firearm Violation with Three Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Firearm-Armed Assault in Dwelling
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Two Counts)
  • Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device
  • Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card - Subsequent Offense
  • Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card
  • Threat to Commit a Crime
  • Witness Intimidation

Authorities also revealed Morales-Dejesus was convicted on firearms charges in 2019, numerous drug distribution charges in 2017 and several domestic related charges in 2020 including assault & battery on a pregnant female.

