Man arrested, after pointing loaded ghost gun at Springfield officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have arrested a man after he pointed a gun at an officer in a Harriet Street apartment overnight.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were conducting a follow-up connected to a domestic assault involving a gun and were looking for 30-year-old Joseph Morales-Dejesus when they received permission to enter the apartment he was staying in.

When officers arrived at the apartment Morales-Dejesus walked into view with a loaded large-capacity ghost gun with an extended magazine in hand.

Police said he pointed it directly at an officer before complying and tossing it away from him.

Morales-Dejesus was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

Firearm Violation with Three Prior Violent/Drug Crimes

Firearm-Armed Assault in Dwelling

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Two Counts)

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card - Subsequent Offense

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Threat to Commit a Crime

Witness Intimidation

Authorities also revealed Morales-Dejesus was convicted on firearms charges in 2019, numerous drug distribution charges in 2017 and several domestic related charges in 2020 including assault & battery on a pregnant female.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.