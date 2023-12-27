Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Springfield leaders respond to recent ghost gun arrests

Mayor Domenic Sarno responds to second ghost gun arrest in Springfield
Mayor Domenic Sarno responds to second ghost gun arrest in Springfield(MGN)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is under arrest after pointing a ghost gun at police on Wednesday morning. Police arrested 30-year-old Joseph Morales-DeJesus while investigating a domestic assault involving a firearm just after 1:00 a.m.

Springfield Police report, when officers arrived at the Harriet Street apartment, officers were looking for Morales-DeJesus. As officers entered the apartment, Morales-DeJesus walked into an open doorway with the ghost gun in hand, briefly pointing it at the officers before complying with their commands to drop the weapon.

The home-assembled and untraceable gun was loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition. Police also found a larger capacity extended magazine that was loaded in the apartment.

This isn’t Morales-DeJesus’s first run-in with police. Back in 2019, he was convicted on firearms charges. In 2017, he received numerous drug distribution charges. Finally, in 2020, he received domestic-related charges, including assault and battery on a pregnant female.

This arrest comes after two separate ghost gun seizures in the city within the past week.

Western Mass News is getting answers from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno on how his administration is addressing the ongoing ghost gun issues in the city.

He told us that Springfield police have seized a record number of ghost guns this year. He also told us he’s continued his long-standing message to the court system to keep repeat violent offenders behind bars.

“You’ve heard it from sheriff Nick Cocchi too, myself, and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood,” said Mayor Sarno, “we keep arresting the same people all the time. These repeat violent criminal offenders. We really need our court system and some of our judges to step up and keep these individuals locked up off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after...
ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest after police recover Glock switch, drugs in Springfield
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Car crash on I-90 eastbound in Palmer causes traffic delays
Family gatherings and holiday parties have now come and gone but there’s one thing many people...
Getting Answers: Respiratory illnesses continue to surge amid holiday gatherings
Amidst the current migrant crisis in the bay state, shelters in the region are also starting...
Massachusetts legislator addresses ongoing migrant shelter crisis
Massachusetts State Police
2 dead, following collision involving wrong-way drunk driver on Christmas Day in Somerset

Latest News

Nathan Bill's
Local restaurants discuss safety measures during New Year’s celebrations
Rain moves through overnight, then scattered showers linger through the start of the weekend.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
In this month’s Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad, we visited Sumner Avenue School in Springfield...
Surprise Squad honors Springfield educator who goes above and beyond
Concerns in East Longmeadow after two crashes along the same stretch of road in less than a...
East Longmeadow resident speaks out after recent crashes near guardrail