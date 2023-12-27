Springfield leaders respond to recent ghost gun arrests

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is under arrest after pointing a ghost gun at police on Wednesday morning. Police arrested 30-year-old Joseph Morales-DeJesus while investigating a domestic assault involving a firearm just after 1:00 a.m.

Springfield Police report, when officers arrived at the Harriet Street apartment, officers were looking for Morales-DeJesus. As officers entered the apartment, Morales-DeJesus walked into an open doorway with the ghost gun in hand, briefly pointing it at the officers before complying with their commands to drop the weapon.

The home-assembled and untraceable gun was loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition. Police also found a larger capacity extended magazine that was loaded in the apartment.

This isn’t Morales-DeJesus’s first run-in with police. Back in 2019, he was convicted on firearms charges. In 2017, he received numerous drug distribution charges. Finally, in 2020, he received domestic-related charges, including assault and battery on a pregnant female.

This arrest comes after two separate ghost gun seizures in the city within the past week.

Western Mass News is getting answers from Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno on how his administration is addressing the ongoing ghost gun issues in the city.

He told us that Springfield police have seized a record number of ghost guns this year. He also told us he’s continued his long-standing message to the court system to keep repeat violent offenders behind bars.

“You’ve heard it from sheriff Nick Cocchi too, myself, and Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood,” said Mayor Sarno, “we keep arresting the same people all the time. These repeat violent criminal offenders. We really need our court system and some of our judges to step up and keep these individuals locked up off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”

