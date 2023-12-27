MGM Springfield prepares for New Year’s Eve celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is getting ready to welcome thousands of people on New Year’s Eve as they enjoy live music and other activities to ring in 2024.

“It is so much fun,” expressed Beth Ward. “I mean we have things going on in every corner of the property.”

One of the most celebratory times of the year, MGM Springfield’s Director of Public Affairs, Beth ward, calls new year’s eve at the casino “a blast.”

It is expected to be that way on Sunday as the venue will welcome thousands of people for all sorts of entertainment, from Craig Conant at Roar Comedy Club to the #1 Fleetwood Mac tribute Band Tusk performing at the aria ballroom.

But that’s not all.

“We have DJ Nicki Nell, she is a Springfield native,” said Ward. “She is hugely popular. She’s going to be starting after 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and playing well into 2024.

Ward told Western Mass News there will also be some menu twists at restaurants like Costa and Chandler Steakhouse and everyone throughout the property will get a little something to celebrate.

“We’re also going to be offering party favors and champagne, so it’s such a festive atmosphere no matter where you are at the resort,” added Ward.

When Ward said there is something for everybody this New Year’s Eve, she means everybody that includes those who want to watch or bet on college football and NFL games on the holiday.

“The sports book, we know, is going to be hopping,” noted Ward. “And we also know that tap, our sports lounge, is also going to be crowded. Let’s face it, we have some awesome new England sports fans and just sports fans in general.”

The ice rink, the hotel lobby bar and the Topgolf Swing suite will also be open to patrons who want to end 2023 on a high note. As for attendance, Ward told us more people could be at this year’s celebration compared to last year and as we await 2024, MGM Springfield does have some New Year’s resolutions.

“We’re going to have so much between our property here and Springfield Symphony Hall and over at MassMutual Center. It’s going to be a fabulous 2024. I can’t wait!” expressed Ward.

For now, all eyes are on the countdown to midnight which will be celebrated on the casino floor as well as other spots around the property.

Tickets are still available for the live entertainment on New Year’s Eve. For more details, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.