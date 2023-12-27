New radar signs installed near Wildwood Avenue in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Greenfield installed new radar signs on Wildwood Avenue and Maple Street.

Those all part of cities on-going traffic safety initiatives.

The Greenfield Police Department posting a picture on their social media that signs were purchased with funds received from the Edward R. Bryne grant.

