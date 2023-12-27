Surprise Squad
New radar signs installed near Wildwood Avenue in Greenfield

Police in Greenfield installed new radar signs on Wildwood Avenue and Maple Street.
Police in Greenfield installed new radar signs on Wildwood Avenue and Maple Street.
By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Greenfield installed new radar signs on Wildwood Avenue and Maple Street.

Those all part of cities on-going traffic safety initiatives.

The Greenfield Police Department posting a picture on their social media that signs were purchased with funds received from the Edward R. Bryne grant.

