Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claimed; winner remains anonymous

FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.
FILE - A customer shows off a Mega Millions lottery ticket after purchasing it in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Jamiya Coleman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - A record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot has been claimed in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Lottery announced Saltines Holdings, LLC. claimed the monumental jackpot from a drawing held on Aug. 8.

The winner did not release any further information about themselves, but they did choose to take the winnings in a lump-sum payment of $794,248,882, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket, which was claimed at Lottery headquarters, matched all five of the white balls and the Mega Ball number.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was a Mega Millions Quick Pick that was purchased at a Publix grocery store in Neptune Beach.

The store will also receive a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after...
ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest after police recover Glock switch, drugs in Springfield
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Car crash on I-90 eastbound in Palmer causes traffic delays
Family gatherings and holiday parties have now come and gone but there’s one thing many people...
Getting Answers: Respiratory illnesses continue to surge amid holiday gatherings
Amidst the current migrant crisis in the bay state, shelters in the region are also starting...
Massachusetts legislator addresses ongoing migrant shelter crisis
Massachusetts State Police
2 dead, following collision involving wrong-way drunk driver on Christmas Day in Somerset

Latest News

A Glock 48 9mm pistol is shown as guests browse firearms at the National Rifle Association's...
Gaston Glock, the Austrian developer of the Glock handgun, dies at 94
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a mysterious phenomenon on Saturn's rings.
Hubble Space Telescope captures image of ghostly shadows on Saturn’s rings
Nathan Bill's
Local restaurants discuss safety measures during New Year’s celebrations
36 people were arrested during an Israeli-Palestinian protest outside Los Angeles' airport on...
Pro-Palestinian protesters block airport access roads in New York, Los Angeles
Rain moves through overnight, then scattered showers linger through the start of the weekend.
Janna's Thursday Forecast