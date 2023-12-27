Surprise Squad honors Springfield educator who goes above and beyond

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As the end of the year approaches, educators are still hard at work. In this month’s Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad, we visited Sumner Avenue School in Springfield to recognize someone who does it all.

“She likes me and she makes sure that we don’t get hurt,” said Eva, a student at Sumner Avenue School.

Lynette Smith, an educator and paraprofessional at Sumner Avenue School in Springfield, does that and much more.

“She just comes in each and every day and gives 100 percent towards the job,” said Sumner Avenue School Principal James McCann.

“She does everything for everybody,” said Diane Jacobs, who nominated Smith.

With all the praise in the world and a special arrival from Santa, that only meant one thing. It was time for the Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad to step in and give Smith a day she will never forget!

“I am so blessed. I can’t believe this. You guys don’t know how much this means to me,” Smith said.

“On behalf of the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers, we want to give this donation of $500 to your school and you can use it anywhere you want,” said Gary Rome, president of Gary Rome Hyundai.

“We have another $500 for you to use on yourself to spoil yourself a little bit on behalf of the Western Mass. dealers,” add Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group.

“I watched on TV, but I could never imagine,” Smith added.

Smith explained her passion for teaching young minds.

“They are like a sponge. They soak up everything and…when that lightbulb turns on and they get it and they’re happy and we’re happy and we’re excited that they had it in them,” Smith explained.

Jacobs, a lifelong friend, told Western Mass News that Smith needed a friendly nudge to put her on the path to success.

“When she got hired here, she said ‘Diane, I just love these kids’ and I said, ‘And then you should go do that’ and that’s what she does,” Jacobs explained.

Jacobs told us some of the many ways she goes above and beyond.

“When it was COVID, she would come in here and clean everything for three hours after school.

She brings food for the kids. She tries to do whatever she can for everybody and she loves these children,” Jacobs noted.

Fast forward to today and McCann, who has worked with Smith for 12 years now, told us she is a staple in the school and community.

“She volunteers outside the school, supports the students anyway she can. She has lunch with them daily, interacts with them, plays with them,” McCann said. “I can see it every day when she comes in. They’re always going up and hugging her.”

“It’s great to recognize her today because she does so much more than just teach. She helps out these kids outside the classroom and that’s what Surprise Squad is all about: recognizing people like that,” said Brian Houser, general manager of Balise Hyundai.

“Her impact, her influence makes such a huge difference in their lives and you can just tell the school and the children are so lucky to have her and I’m so happy that we could be here to surprise her today,” Cosenzi explained.

“To see her response when she came in. She was genuinely surprised and really moved, so we’re so glad that we could do this and honor her,” Rome said.

The surprises did not end there. Smith’s mother was in attendance for the celebration.

“My mom is senior age and she doesn’t get out much, so seeing her today means the world to me,” Smith added.

One of those students told us how Smith has taught them the value of hard work, even when it comes to shooting a basketball.

“I can get in there if I just keep trying. You get better when you try more and more and more,” said Ronin, a student at Sumner Avenue School.

Other students had a simple message.

“I want to give her a hug,” said Eva.

