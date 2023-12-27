Suspect arrested, following shooting on Worthington Street in Springfield
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield arrested a shooting victim on Worthington Street Friday night.
According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 10:30 p.m. officers arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.
Officers located a car that had been struck by gunfire and they were also given a video of the incident along with a description of the shooter.
Detectives later found the suspect entering a liquor store where he was then arrested.
Officials revealed the suspect as 40-year-old Gustavo Salas of Springfield is now being charged with:
- Carrying a loaded firearm without license
- Possession of a firearm
- Firearm violation
- Damage to a vehicle
- Possession of ammunition
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.