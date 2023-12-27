Surprise Squad
Holidays in Western Mass

Suspect arrested, following shooting on Worthington Street in Springfield

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
File photo of Springfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Morgan Briggs and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield arrested a shooting victim on Worthington Street Friday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 10:30 p.m. officers arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers located a car that had been struck by gunfire and they were also given a video of the incident along with a description of the shooter.

Detectives later found the suspect entering a liquor store where he was then arrested.

Officials revealed the suspect as 40-year-old Gustavo Salas of Springfield is now being charged with:

  • Carrying a loaded firearm without license
  • Possession of a firearm
  • Firearm violation
  • Damage to a vehicle
  • Possession of ammunition

