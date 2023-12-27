Suspect arrested, following shooting on Worthington Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield arrested a shooting victim on Worthington Street Friday night.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 10:30 p.m. officers arrived on the scene around 9:45 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers located a car that had been struck by gunfire and they were also given a video of the incident along with a description of the shooter.

Detectives later found the suspect entering a liquor store where he was then arrested.

Officials revealed the suspect as 40-year-old Gustavo Salas of Springfield is now being charged with:

Carrying a loaded firearm without license

Possession of a firearm

Firearm violation

Damage to a vehicle

Possession of ammunition

