TSA agents stop passenger from boarding flight with loaded gun

By TMX Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:47 AM EST
(Gray News/TMX) – The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that its officers stopped a woman from boarding a flight at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport with a loaded handgun in her carry-on luggage on Christmas Eve.

According to the TSA, officers working the security checkpoint at the airport in Washington, D.C. were alerted by an X-ray scan to check the passenger’s carry-on items more closely.

They found a 9mm gun loaded with six bullets.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police confiscated the gun and cited the woman on a weapons charge, the TSA said.

“Bringing a gun to an airport security checkpoint was no way to enter the holiday,” John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a statement.

“There’s naughty and there’s nice at this time of year and the nice way to transport your firearm is to make sure it is unloaded, locked in a hard-sided case and declared at your airline check-in counter. The naughty way is to bring it to a checkpoint,” Busch said.

The agency said the gun was the 39th detected by officers at Reagan National Airport security checkpoints this year, the most detected in a single year. The previous record was 30 guns detected in 2021.

The maximum civil penalty for carrying weapons to an airport security checkpoint is $15,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

