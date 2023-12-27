Surprise Squad
Two men arrested in Springfield after marijuana and a loaded ghost gun found in car

By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two men were arrested after police found a loaded ghost gun in their car in Springfield over the weekend.

On Saturday night Springfield Police Officers pulled over a car for driving with a headlight out on Wilbraham Road. When officers approached the car, they could smell marijuana and see smoke.

21-year-old Matthew Callender of Springfield was behind the wheel with two 17-year-old passengers. During a search of the vehicle officers found a loaded ghost gun, marijuana, cash and drug packaging materials.

Officers determined Callender was under the influence and took him into custody.  One of the 17-year-old passengers was also taken into custody on firearm charges.

