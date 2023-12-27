Surprise Squad
Unsettled pattern continues through the end of the week

By Janna Brown
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers will transition to a steady and heavier rain tonight and overnight as low pressure moves up the East coast. Overcast and foggy in spots overnight with light northeasterly breezes. Expect ponding on roads if you are traveling overnight or early Thursday morning.

The heaviest rain we are expecting with this storm system will exit western Mass early Thursday morning and move to the eastern coast. Turning brisk with a northeasterly breeze increasing to around 5-15mph along with occasional showers, drizzle, mist, and fog. The day remains mild with highs returning to the middle and upper 40s and rain totals will end up around a half to 1 inch.

Our forecast for Friday and Saturday remain unsettled as low pressure lingers off the coast and an upper low moves to the mid-Atlantic. Cloudy skies, patchy fog and occasional showers are likely Friday but rain totals look minor. Colder air begins to move down from the northwest Saturday, which may allow for some rain and snow showers across the higher elevations, but nothing significant or impactful at this time.

Low pressures exit and a ridge of high pressure moves back in just in time to end 2023. Drier weather is back Sunday with some sunshine finally. Temperatures are closer to normal and for New Year’s Eve, expect some upper 20s to low 30s with partly cloudy skies. A dry, seasonable trend continues Tuesday and Wednesday, then there are hints of colder air and snow showers to end the week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

