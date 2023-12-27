Surprise Squad
Westfield Police search for break-in suspect

By Samantha O'Connor and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield seek the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a break-in.

According to the Westfield Police Department, the individual and another person inside a truck are believed to have been involved in breaking and entering into a home earlier this month.

If you or anyone has any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police Lt. Phelon at (413)-572-6300 or s.phelon@cityofwestfield.org.

