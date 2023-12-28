Car runs off the road in Southampton into a embankment

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after their car ran off the road in Southampton Wednesday night.

The Southampton Fire Department posted on social media a picture of a car far in the woods and the windshield completely shattered.

According to Southampton Fire the car went over an embankment in the area Of Cold Spring and Lead Mine Roads just before midnight.

The driver had to be removed from the car and was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

