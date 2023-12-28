Experts discuss how to cope with mental health challenges for the new year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - This week, Western Mass News has been taking a closer look at popular New Year’s Resolutions, and while the holidays are seen as a time of celebration, many may be trying just to get through while coping with mental health challenges.

We spoke with a local mental health expert who shared some important advice.

Dr. Stuart Anfang, Vice Chair of Psychiatry Health at Baystate Medical Center, told us, “Lots of challenges and coping strategies escalate over the holidays, so [it’s] not at all surprising with the new year and turning a new page, that people would look at that as an opportunity to make some changes in their lives.”

According to a Forbes health survey, 36 percent of Americans have “improving mental health” at the top of their New Year’s resolutions list.

“I’m not surprised,” Anfang added, “first of all, I think people start the beginning of the year with great enthusiasm, and so lots of resolutions at the beginning of the year, so it doesn’t surprise me that mental health is among that.”

He also told us it’s important to understand that if you’re suffering from mental illness, you’re not alone.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness estimates one in five adults in the U.S. are affected by mental illnesses each year.

Anfang emphasized, “The first steps would be to be honest with people. Share your pain, don’t suffer in isolation. Treatment is available, interventions help and there’s no reason to suffer in silence.”

Data compiled by health data researchers from Statista illustrates the number of Americans seeking help from mental health physicians has steadily increased since 2002.

Dr. Anfang told us the first step of seeking treatment is simple.

“I would go to your primary care provider and share what’s going on, whether it’s anxiety, or depression or other sorts of symptoms that you’re having,” Anfang recommended, “many times, the primary care provider is able to address it, whether it’s a referral for therapy, starting a medication, or form of intervention, and if need be, the primary care could direct somebody to whether it’s necessary to get a psychiatric evaluation or see a psychotherapist. The first place to start would be a with a primary care provider,”

And while that may be easier said than done, Dr. Anfang told Western Mass News it’s an important first step to take.

“Treatment works, there’s no reason to suffer in silence, there’s no reason to suffer alone,”

But if you don’t feel you quite ready to contact a physician, Dr. Anfang said there are ways you can improve your mental health yourself. You can limit alcohol and substance intake, get outside and move your body, or simply spend more time with friends and family.

“In addition to the other things we just talked about to promote health, there are lots of self-help things,” Anfang claimed, “apps, things on the web, self-help books, many of which that use what we call cognitive behavioral strategies that are things, in a more straightforward or simple way, that many people can learn to implement on their own.”

