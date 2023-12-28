Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

How a surplus of rain instead of snow is affecting local farmers

Western Mass News is getting answers on how all of the rain this time of year is affecting local farmers.
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on how all of the rain this time of year is affecting local farmers. We spoke with a Westfield farmer who told us they aren’t too concerned yet; however, if they don’t see some of this rain turn into snow come January and February, their crops may be in trouble.

Our First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher explained, “It certainly has been a wet year overall. We were running a surplus of about 7 and a half inches going in December, and now with the rain we’re seeing this month, we’re certainly going to add to that surplus.”

December has been wet and mild and local farmer, and owner, of Yellow Stonehouse Farm, Conni Adams told Western Mass News the combination of rain and cloudy days is what killed off most of their crops this summer since plants need sunlight to grow.

Now that the winter season is here and the rain continues, the wet ground along with the mild temperatures may be cause for concern.

“The big thing we’re concerned about is no snow,” Maher added.

Adams went on to explain that snow keeps the ground insulated and without it, plants have no protection against freezing temperatures. However, she assured us that it’s not time to sound the alarm just yet.

“I think the fact that we don’t have snow cover is not yet a problem because we haven’t had a lot of freezing temperatures,” she elaborated, “because the snow acts as a blanket that protects against the freezing temperatures.”

Although the mild temperatures are keeping the plants safe from freezing, another concern that comes along with these mild temperatures is premature budding. Some of their flower plants have started to bud too early due to the warm temperatures, and Adams told us when we do see a freeze, it could kill the whole plant entirely.

In addition to hurting the crops, Adams told Western Mass News the wet weather also makes farming more expensive by increasing the amount of labor needed to keep plants alive.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concerns in East Longmeadow after two crashes along the same stretch of road in less than a...
East Longmeadow resident speaks out after recent crashes near guardrail
Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after...
ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest after police recover Glock switch, drugs in Springfield
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Worker in Westborough crushed by 90 thousand pound tractor trailer
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Car runs off the road in Southampton into a embankment

Latest News

This Sunderland farm is taking Christmas tree donations for their animals
This Sunderland farm is taking Christmas tree donations for their animals
Western Mass News is getting answers on how all of the rain this time of year is affecting...
How a surplus of rain instead of snow is affecting local farmers
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Worker in Westborough crushed by 90 thousand pound tractor trailer
Driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Car runs off the road in Southampton into a embankment