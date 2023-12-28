How a surplus of rain instead of snow is affecting local farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on how all of the rain this time of year is affecting local farmers. We spoke with a Westfield farmer who told us they aren’t too concerned yet; however, if they don’t see some of this rain turn into snow come January and February, their crops may be in trouble.

Our First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher explained, “It certainly has been a wet year overall. We were running a surplus of about 7 and a half inches going in December, and now with the rain we’re seeing this month, we’re certainly going to add to that surplus.”

December has been wet and mild and local farmer, and owner, of Yellow Stonehouse Farm, Conni Adams told Western Mass News the combination of rain and cloudy days is what killed off most of their crops this summer since plants need sunlight to grow.

Now that the winter season is here and the rain continues, the wet ground along with the mild temperatures may be cause for concern.

“The big thing we’re concerned about is no snow,” Maher added.

Adams went on to explain that snow keeps the ground insulated and without it, plants have no protection against freezing temperatures. However, she assured us that it’s not time to sound the alarm just yet.

“I think the fact that we don’t have snow cover is not yet a problem because we haven’t had a lot of freezing temperatures,” she elaborated, “because the snow acts as a blanket that protects against the freezing temperatures.”

Although the mild temperatures are keeping the plants safe from freezing, another concern that comes along with these mild temperatures is premature budding. Some of their flower plants have started to bud too early due to the warm temperatures, and Adams told us when we do see a freeze, it could kill the whole plant entirely.

In addition to hurting the crops, Adams told Western Mass News the wet weather also makes farming more expensive by increasing the amount of labor needed to keep plants alive.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.