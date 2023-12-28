Local food pantry makes sure nobody in their community goes hungry

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - As we enter 2024, one issue that remains a concern in many communities is food insecurity, and Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry in Chicopee is looking ahead to continue helping those in need.

The mission for Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry has been to make sure no one in the community is left starving, and they’ve made a valiant effort toward accomplishing that goal. Over the last two months, the number of people coming to the pantry to get food or have dinner has increased dramatically, seeing 120-150 people per night during that stretch.

In fact, the pantry’s board of directors’ president, Donna Marratta, told Western Mass News that while they’ve been good on volunteers, they’ve been missing a little bit of help.

“We haven’t had as many school children coming in this year,” she told us, “We would have them during their Christmas vacation, coming in with parents and volunteering.”

The number of people Lorraine’s assisted overall in 2023 went up, and Marratta is expecting more of the same in 2024. With the weather expected to get colder very soon, it is very important for the pantry to step in.

Maratta explained, “Depending on how cold it is, you have to keep increasing the heat in your home so you stay comfortable, but that is very expensive so you may not be able to afford the groceries.”

The pantry accepts all donations, including goods like rice, pasta, and tomato sauce.

However, Marratta told us there is one food item in particular they are really asking for: peanut butter.

“That is the one thing that we have a hard time getting either from the food bank or from the stores. We’re always running out of peanut butter,” she claimed.

As the pantry enters its 35th year of operation, the game plan remains the same: make sure everyone who needs food is taken care of.

“People come in, and they tell us, ‘I don’t have a way of cooking the food.’ so we try to give them items that maybe they can make without cooking, or we’ll give them some staples and have them come back once their stove is fixed or their refrigerator or whatever.”

Marratta says Lorraine’s will continue to fight food insecurity no matter how long it takes.

