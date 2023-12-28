Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike

Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, PIZZA HUT, CNN)
By Joy Benedict, KCAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - They’ve been making it great for 65 years. But some loyal customers say these new cuts are leaving them with a bad taste.

“Now, we have to be our own delivery driver,” customer Rogelia Salinas said.

She came to pick up pizza for her grandkids at a Pizza Hut in North Hollywood as the delivery wait was too long.

But after learning some of the delivery drivers are being canceled altogether, she’s disappointed.

“It’s sad. It’s very sad and disappointing that these big companies, you know, that our franchise is laying off the working middle-class people that are trying to survive,” Salinas said.

According to documents filed to the state, this Pizza Hut franchise and hundreds of others owned by two of the largest Pizza Hut franchises in California are laying off all their staff drivers.

The franchisees say the more than 1,200 layoffs are due to a discontinuation of delivery services, but customers aren’t buying it.

“I think when there is a minimum wage increase. They look for a way to mitigate costs and expenses,” said customer Francisco Cardenas.

The minimum wage for most fast-food workers in California is increasing to $20 an hour in April.

So, the timing of the layoffs isn’t sitting well with many customers.

“It’s sad,” Salinas said.

Pizza Hut representatives sent a statement saying they are aware of the layoffs taking place at some of its franchise locations in California, but they say all of their franchisees are following state regulations.

Copyright 2023 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concerns in East Longmeadow after two crashes along the same stretch of road in less than a...
East Longmeadow resident speaks out after recent crashes near guardrail
Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after...
ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest after police recover Glock switch, drugs in Springfield
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Worker in Westborough crushed by 90 thousand pound tractor trailer
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Car runs off the road in Southampton into a embankment

Latest News

This Sunderland farm is taking Christmas tree donations for their animals
This Sunderland farm is taking Christmas tree donations for their animals
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Worker in Westborough crushed by 90 thousand pound tractor trailer
Driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Car runs off the road in Southampton into a embankment
After a series of ghost gun arrests in Hampden County, state and local leaders are proposing...
State leaders propose legislation to get homemade “ghost guns” off the streets
The Powerball Jackpot hit 700 million dollars for Wednesday night’s drawing, which is set for...
Powerball Jackpot rises to $700 million