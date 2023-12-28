Powerball Jackpot rises to $700 million

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Powerball Jackpot hit 700 million dollars for Wednesday night’s drawing, which was set for 10:59 p.m. As a result, the top prize also carried a lump-sum option estimated at $352.3 million.

Western Mass News stopped by Buckeye Brothers Smokeshop in Springfield and spoke with store owner David Glantz, who told us that business has been pretty steady.

“Anytime it goes over 500 million [dollars], people get excited. They get the office pools, and you know people buying multiple tickets, 10, 20 tickets.” Glantz claimed.

Wednesday’s grand prize would be the ninth-largest prize in Powerball history.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.