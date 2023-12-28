Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Powerball Jackpot rises to $700 million

The Powerball Jackpot hit 700 million dollars for Wednesday night’s drawing, which was set for 10:59 p.m.
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Matt White and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Powerball Jackpot hit 700 million dollars for Wednesday night’s drawing, which was set for 10:59 p.m. As a result, the top prize also carried a lump-sum option estimated at $352.3 million.

Western Mass News stopped by Buckeye Brothers Smokeshop in Springfield and spoke with store owner David Glantz, who told us that business has been pretty steady.

“Anytime it goes over 500 million [dollars], people get excited. They get the office pools, and you know people buying multiple tickets, 10, 20 tickets.” Glantz claimed.

Wednesday’s grand prize would be the ninth-largest prize in Powerball history.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after...
ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest after police recover Glock switch, drugs in Springfield
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Car crash on I-90 eastbound in Palmer causes traffic delays
Family gatherings and holiday parties have now come and gone but there’s one thing many people...
Getting Answers: Respiratory illnesses continue to surge amid holiday gatherings
Massachusetts State Police
2 dead, following collision involving wrong-way drunk driver on Christmas Day in Somerset
Amidst the current migrant crisis in the bay state, shelters in the region are also starting...
Massachusetts legislator addresses ongoing migrant shelter crisis

Latest News

While the holidays are seen as a time of celebration, many may be trying just to get through...
Experts discuss how to cope with mental health challenges for the new year
Christmas is behind us and all eyes are on welcoming in the new year with friends and loved...
Local restaurants discuss safety measures during New Year’s celebrations
Rain moves through overnight, then scattered showers linger through the start of the weekend.
Janna's Thursday Forecast
Police arrested 30-year-old Joseph Morales-DeJesus while investigating a domestic assault...
Springfield leaders respond to recent ghost gun arrests