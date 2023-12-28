State leaders propose legislation to get homemade “ghost guns” off the streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a series of ghost gun arrests in Hampden County, state and local leaders are proposing ideas and legislation to get the homemade firearms off city streets.

Over the past week, Springfield police have arrested and seized ghost guns from three different people. Western Mass News spoke with officials who hope recently passed laws and changes to the justice system are ways to effectively track and trace ghost guns, and arrest people who may be selling them.

On December 20th, Springfield police seized a ghost gun from a 17-year-old boy while conducting a search warrant. On the 23rd, another ghost gun was confiscated from a 17-year-old, this time during a traffic stop. And on the 27th, Springfield police arrested 30-year-old Joseph Morales-DeJesus at his Harriet Street apartment while investigating a domestic assault.

Police reporting the suspect briefly pointed the ghost gun at officers before complying with the officers’ commands to put the weapon down. We spoke with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who shared his reaction to these weapons being apprehended by police, saying the Springfield firearm investigation unit has seized over 300 of the homemade, untraceable firearms. He also called upon the courts to keep repeat offenders off the streets who are obtaining these guns.

“I will continue to push my bail reform legislation through State Representative Angelo Puppolo to give the courts the tools that they need, but they have the tools right now,” Mayor Sarno claimed. “I think in the last major raid we made with District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, he lamented also about individuals that shouldn’t have been on the street or in our neighborhoods.”

The state legislature has already passed laws cracking down on ghost guns, State Representative Carlos Gonzalez tells Western Mass News.

A bill recently passed by the State House of Representatives allows any kit used to make a firearm to be stamped, making it easier for law enforcement to track and trace ghost guns.

A larger gun bill which is now in the hands of the senate could have a broader effect on stopping gun violence.

“We have proposed in the house legislation that will prevent and curtail the plague that guns have in our streets, our schools, our malls.” Gonzalez told us, “We’re hoping the Senate can take this up as early as possible in the year because prevention is the key.”

Gonzalez added that some of the most important work is done at the local level, telling us he wants to continue to

He tells us he wants to continue to put the right tools in law enforcement’s hands to track and trace all firearms including ghost guns.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.