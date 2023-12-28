This Sunderland farm is taking Christmas tree donations for their animals

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - If you had a live Christmas tree this year and are interested in donating it to a good cause, we have an idea for you. As we wrap up the holiday season, a family-owned farm in Sunderland is accepting discarded Christmas trees to help feed their livestock during the winter months.

Kristen Wittle, owner of Little Brook Farm, told us, “We’ve been doing that probably almost since we’ve started the farm back in the 80′s. We’ve taken Christmas trees. And it’s not so much for feeding the animals as it is to give them some greenery and something to munch on for the winter, because they’re not on pasture during the winter. Usually, we’re covered with snow.”

Wittle went on to tell Western Mass News they currently have 3 goats, 2 llamas, and over 40 sheep, who she claims can usually eat up to 5 to 10 trees a day.

“Oh they’re excited,” she added, “when I back up the pickup truck with trees in the back they are all at the fence waiting for that next tree to come in.”

She emphasized to us that they prefer farm-grown Christmas trees, explaining, “We have to be careful, we prefer not to get big box store trees because some of them can be treated with flame retardant and that can certainly make an animal sick. We love locally purchased trees, and obviously ornament and tensile free.

But Wittle says they appreciate all the donations they receive every year, and their furry friends surely do too!

“It’s just another piece we’re happy to help recycle people’s trees so they don’t end up, you know, in landfills and things like that.

If you’re interested in donating, Little Brook Farm is accepting drop off donations. You can visit their website here: https://www.lorrainessoupkitchen.com

