Unsettled pattern continues through the end of the week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A wet morning across western Mass with rain totals around a half to 1 inch plus across the area. Cloudy this evening with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s overnight. Patchy drizzle, fog, mist, and even a few showers may be seen overnight and again on Friday. Friday will feature more dreary conditions and more mild temperatures.

Colder air begins to move down from the northwest Saturday, which may allow for some rain and snow showers across the higher elevations, but nothing significant or impactful at this time.

Low pressures exit and a ridge of high pressure moves back in just in time to end 2023. Drier weather is back Sunday with some sunshine finally. Temperatures are closer to normal and for New Year’s Eve, expect some upper 20s to low 30s with partly cloudy skies. A dry, seasonable trend continues Tuesday and Wednesday, then there are hints of colder air and snow showers to end the week.

