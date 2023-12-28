Worker in Westborough crushed by 90 thousand pound tractor trailer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A worker in Westborough was killed when a 90 thousand pound tractor trailer collapsed and fell on him Wednesday morning.

The city’s fire chief says two people were working on the 53-foot-long trailer. The male victim was underneath the trailer working on its landing gear when the accident happened.

Fire officials say the weight of the trailer, including its cargo contents of water bottles, was about 90-thousand pounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation and no name has been released at this time.

