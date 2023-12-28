Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Worker in Westborough crushed by 90 thousand pound tractor trailer

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
By Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A worker in Westborough was killed when a 90 thousand pound tractor trailer collapsed and fell on him Wednesday morning.

The city’s fire chief says two people were working on the 53-foot-long trailer. The male victim was underneath the trailer working on its landing gear when the accident happened.

Fire officials say the weight of the trailer, including its cargo contents of water bottles, was about 90-thousand pounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation and no name has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after...
ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest after police recover Glock switch, drugs in Springfield
Concerns in East Longmeadow after two crashes along the same stretch of road in less than a...
East Longmeadow resident speaks out after recent crashes near guardrail
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Alaska State Troopers in a Tuesday morning dispatch identified a missing woman who fell under...
‘She died a hero’: Search underway for woman who fell under ice while trying to save dog
Officers found a loaded ghost gun, marijuana, cash and drug packaging materials.
Two men arrested in Springfield after marijuana and a loaded ghost gun found in car

Latest News

Driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Car runs off the road in Southampton into a embankment
After a series of ghost gun arrests in Hampden County, state and local leaders are proposing...
State leaders propose legislation to get homemade “ghost guns” off the streets
The Powerball Jackpot hit 700 million dollars for Wednesday night’s drawing, which is set for...
Powerball Jackpot rises to $700 million
While the holidays are seen as a time of celebration, many may be trying just to get through...
Experts discuss how to cope with mental health challenges for the new year