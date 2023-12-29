Surprise Squad
Amherst man sentenced to 5 years in prison for distribution of child pornography charges

He is currently serving two years in an Oregon jail for similar charges.
By Samantha Galicki and Taylor Smith
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man will spend up to 5 years in state prison following a multi-state investigation into the distribution of child sex abuse images.

Blake Lassiter formerly of Amherst pleaded guilty to a slew of child pornography charges earlier this month. According to court documents he distributed images to another party in the United Kingdom.

Lassiter is currently serving two years in an Oregon jail for similar charges.

This investigation started when Lassiter, a former member of the U.S. Coast Guard became the subject of a cyber tip first in Oregon and then in Massachusetts.

After his two-year stint in Oregon he will spend up to five years in a state prison here followed by five years’ probation, sex offender treatment, and he will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

