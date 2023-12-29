Surprise Squad
Wine Down
We're Hiring
Holidays in Western Mass

Busy holiday travel expected for New Year’s weekend

We’re in the midst of a busy holiday travel week as we head into New Year’s weekend.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Matt White and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re in the midst of a busy holiday travel week as we head into New Year’s weekend.

Western Mass News spent Thursday evening looking at the travel scene at a Ludlow rest stop, where we spoke with one of those drivers who is making the 8 hour journey from northern Pennsylvania to his sister’s home in Durham, Maine.

“So far not so bad,” that driver, Dan Cook, told us, “we’re not looking forward to Lowell. That’s usually hit or miss, so far we’ve been lucky.”

At the Ludlow rest stop, we saw that it’d been busy and steady but not overcrowded. And the roads the same way. Cook mentioned that he wanted to stop because the gas prices were too good to pass up. He tells me in Massachusetts it’s an estimated 30-40 cents cheaper per gallon than what he saw in Pennsylvania. According to AAA, today the average price for regular fuel is about $3.22, whereas one year ago it was about 3.37.

We also made sure to ask if there was anything Cook suggested people should pack for a long trip. He said not to forget the snacks and the pillows and blankets for a snooze when you’re not driving.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Concerns in East Longmeadow after two crashes along the same stretch of road in less than a...
East Longmeadow resident speaks out after recent crashes near guardrail
Springfield Police seized more than $27,000 in cash, a Glock switch, and hard drugs, after...
ShotSpotter activation leads to arrest after police recover Glock switch, drugs in Springfield
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Worker in Westborough crushed by 90 thousand pound tractor trailer
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.
Car runs off the road in Southampton into a embankment

Latest News

Western Mass News’ team coverage of the weather took a look to the fog on Thursday night,...
Dense fog leads to an increase in local car crashes
As we enter 2024, one issue that remains a concern in many communities is food insecurity, and...
Local food pantry makes sure nobody in their community goes hungry
More clouds and fog along with occasional showers and drizzle Friday.
Janna's Friday Forecast
Western Mass News is getting answers on how all of the rain this time of year is affecting...
How a surplus of rain instead of snow is affecting local farmers