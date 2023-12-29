Busy holiday travel expected for New Year’s weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re in the midst of a busy holiday travel week as we head into New Year’s weekend.

Western Mass News spent Thursday evening looking at the travel scene at a Ludlow rest stop, where we spoke with one of those drivers who is making the 8 hour journey from northern Pennsylvania to his sister’s home in Durham, Maine.

“So far not so bad,” that driver, Dan Cook, told us, “we’re not looking forward to Lowell. That’s usually hit or miss, so far we’ve been lucky.”

At the Ludlow rest stop, we saw that it’d been busy and steady but not overcrowded. And the roads the same way. Cook mentioned that he wanted to stop because the gas prices were too good to pass up. He tells me in Massachusetts it’s an estimated 30-40 cents cheaper per gallon than what he saw in Pennsylvania. According to AAA, today the average price for regular fuel is about $3.22, whereas one year ago it was about 3.37.

We also made sure to ask if there was anything Cook suggested people should pack for a long trip. He said not to forget the snacks and the pillows and blankets for a snooze when you’re not driving.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.