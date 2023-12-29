Surprise Squad
Dense fog leads to an increase in local car crashes

Western Mass News’ team coverage of the weather took a look to the fog on Thursday night, which has been tied to two crashes this week.
By Raegan Loughrey, Photojournalist: Matt Lafreniere and Tyler Beraldi
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Tuesday night, a car drove off an embankment on Meadowbrook Road in East Longmeadow, and the driver claimed the fog was to blame. Now, we’re learning about a very similar situation that happened in Southampton just last night.

We were told by Southampton police that a 22-year-old man from Ludlow drove off the road into an embankment in the area of Cold Spring Road and Lead Mine road on Wednesday night. The driver was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Southampton police confirmed to Western Mass News the driver claimed to have crashed after he missed a stop sign due to the dense fog making it hard to see.

“It was understandable,” Brett Pietraszkiewicz, operations manager for Ernie’s Towing claimed, “it was like going through a cloud. It was extremely foggy, I was going probably 20 mph the whole way and usually we’re trying to get there quickly for the police.”

He added that this is the fourth or fifth accident his crew had seen in that area.

Meanwhile, this is the second accident we’ve seen in one week involving fog, the other taking place on Meadowbrook Road in East Longmeadow on Tuesday, where the driver also claimed the fog made it hard for him to see the stop sign.

Pietraszkiewicz says they’ve seen several fog related accidents throughout the year; however, this winter seems different than most.

I feel like we’re getting a lot more because of the temperature swings,” he claimed.

Given the amount of fog we’ve seen, Pietraszkiewicz advises drivers to make sure their fog lights are on and utilize both their windshield wipers and defroster during foggy conditions.

