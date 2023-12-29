Drier Weather Returns Over the Holiday Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We saw a soaking rain last night and this morning that brought anywhere from a half inch to an inch and a half across western Mass. The day remained dreary with overcast and fog along with occasional sprinkles and drizzle, however highs ended up in the middle to upper 40s!

Not much will change with our weather overnight and Friday as we are still stuck under a low cloud deck with some lowered visibility, drizzle and mist. Temperatures won’t move much, only falling into the upper 30s and low 40s through sunrise.

Expect some patchy drizzle and fog in the morning, though not as dense as earlier in the week. Wind will be light to calm and stay that way most of the day. Temperatures return to the middle 40s for most with a few spotty showers around thanks to an upper-level low moving to the coast through Saturday morning.

A cold front will push southward Saturday morning with a few spotty showers-some of which may fall as snow in the higher elevations, or a mix. Wind shifts to the west-northwest and we will start feeling more December-like with temperatures falling back below freezing Saturday night. Drier air builds and sunshine returns for the final day of 2023.

We ring in the New Year with quiet weather. New Year’s Eve will feature more clouds, light breezes and temperatures falling into the upper 20s and low 30s. New Year’s Day will also have some patchy clouds with a low risk for a rain or snow shower and highs around 40. A more seasonable trend is on tap through the week and a few weak systems may bring a chance for snow showers late in the week and weekend.

