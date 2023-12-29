Driver dressed as the Grinch crashes on Christmas night in New Hampshire

EXETER, NH (WGGB/WSHM) - The Exeter New Hampshire Police are investigating an unusual Christmas night crash involving a driver dressed as the grinch.

Officers say the driver got distracted near a curve and veered off the road, slamming into a sign and mailbox.

Exeter police chief saying, “officers never expected to arrive at the scene and find that an operator was wearing a grinch suit behind the wheel, but it was Christmas night so not entirely outside the realm of possibility.”

The grinch who was later identified as 31-year-old John C. Williamson was taken to a local hospital but is expected to be okay.

The crash is under investigation.

