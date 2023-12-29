Experts give advice on safely losing weight in the new year

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Our in-depth look at New Year’s resolutions turned to the fourth most popular goal for Americans on Thursday evening – weight loss. We took a closer look with a professional on how to safely lose those extra pounds.

Ashley Brodeur, an exercise physiologist, and owner of Agawam’s Lifestyle Fitness told us, “We like to look at things as a more long-term, in terms of having a long, healthy life versus just quickly getting in shape in the new year and then dropping off in a couple months. How we can make this a long, sustainable lifestyle change is important.”

According to a Forbes health survey, 34% of Americans have “losing weight” as their top New Year’s Resolution.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all that weight loss is one of the top goals for the new year,” Brodeur continued, “especially because we have this epidemic of obesity and not feeling great because of the way their bodies look or feel and everybody is looking to get back to better health and fitness in the new year.”

Brodeur works with individuals trying to lose weight every year. She told Western Mass News that while a smaller waistline is enticing for many, there are additional benefits to shedding extra pounds.

“If you’re carrying all that extra weight on your body, it’s doing a lot to your joints and your skeleton. So, if you’ve got achy knees or an achy back, that’s a great place to start,” she added, “it’s also going to give you more energy because you’re utilizing your fuel a little bit better. So, there are a lot of different ways that you’ll feel more comfortable, more confident in your body with losing some of that excess baggage that you’re carrying on your body,”

In a year where weight loss medications dominated headlines, Brodeur said there is no shortcut for long-term results.

“You can take all the medication you want, you can have surgery, you can do all of the things, but at the end of the day, if you’re not doing the basics of exercise and healthy eating, it’s not going to work out for you anyways. There’s unfortunately no shortcut, no magic pill, no magic shot, you have to do all of it.”

Of course, these lifestyle changes are always much easier said than done. Breaking down the mental part of weight loss shows the most results.

Brodeur went on to explain, “There’s a huge mental component to weight loss or fat loss. One of them can be just having habits… a) because they’re stressed and b) because they didn’t eat enough during the day, so is that a habit? And then addressing the fact that, are you actually eating enough during the day?”

As you track weight loss progress, Brodeur warned to be wary of scales, saying, “I also find that people can get discouraged by the scale and I always recommend don’t use the scale as your sole source of measurement.”

Brodeur recommends using an InBody scanner that looks at changes in muscle and fat or take progress photos.

“Those are my favorite, so you can see how your body is really changing because if you set yourself up on the scale alone, your weight is going to fluctuate like crazy, and that might set you off as well.”

